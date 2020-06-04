KEWASKUM
Dennis P. Jacak
Nov. 22, 1950 — June 3, 2020
Dennis P. Jacak, 69, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully after his battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on November 22, 1950, to the late Lambert and Irene (nee Heinecke) Jacak in West Bend. He graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1969. He honorably served in the United States Marine Corps from 1970-1972, including a tour to Vietnam. On December 16, 1972, he was united in marriage to Pamela Ehnert at St. Kilian Church. Dennis worked for the West Bend Company/Regal Ware for 48 years until retirement. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church — New Fane, served as trustee, usher, and volunteered at church in a number of capacities. In his younger years he played softball and bowling. Dennis enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and daily walks together with Pam. Family was the most important thing to him, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and going to all their sporting events. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Dennis leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Pamela Jacak; three children, Melissa (Jim) Liermann, Tracy (Hermelo) Morales-Diaz, and Travis (Bridgette) Jacak; six grandchildren, Rachael Liermann, Ryan Liermann, Nicole Liermann, Kyle Liermann, Isaac Morales, and Cristian Morales; a sister, Eunice (Keith) Dahlinger; a brother, Donald (Jeanne) Jacak; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lambert and Irene Jacak; his father- and mother-in-law, Lester and Esther Ehnert; three brothers-in-law, Richard Ehnert, Homer Justman, and Harry Beall; two nephews, Barry and Michael Ehnert.
A funeral service in remembrance of Dennis will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church — New Fane (N683 County Rd. S Kewaskum).
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank the surgeons, nurses and staff at Froedtert Hospital, Kraemer Cancer Center, Cedar Community, Seasons Hospice, and Pastor Eckert for all their help and care.
