NESHKORO
Dennis R. Kinney
Dec. 7, 1952 — Aug. 12, 2020
Dennis Robert Kinney, age 67, of Neshkoro, died unexpectedly Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born December 7, 1952 in Highland Park, Michigan, the son of Edward V. and Elizabeth E. (Finkel) Kinney. He married Susan Lynn Richardson on January 11, 1997 in Mesa, Arizona.
Dennis was a very talented auto body technician and employed at Collision Clinic in Wautoma for many years. He was a passionate motorcycle enthusiast and loved riding his Harley, drag racing and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Susan L. Kinney, Neshkoro; one son, Kevin (Vicki) Weston, and their children, Olivia, Tyler and Jerod, West Bend; Sue’s children, January Richardson, and her son, Gage (Katlyne), Phoenix, Arizona, Jeremy (Kelly) Shepard, and their children, Talon and Sebastian, of Phoenix, Arizona. Dennis is further survived by his canine companion, Gizmo; and by other relatives and many friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced.