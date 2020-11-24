SLINGER
Dennis W. Hensler
Feb. 24, 1941 - Nov. 20, 2020
Dennis William Hensler, 79, of Slinger, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020, at home with his family after a courageous battle with cancer. Dennis was born on February 24, 1941, in Milwaukee to Wilbur and Lorraine (Ruehl) Hensler. He graduated West Bend High School in 1959 and later served his country in the United States Air Force.
On August 25, 1962, Dennis married Joanne Frischmann at the UCC church in West Bend. They raised their family in Slinger, where they raised their son, Joseph John, and daughter, Susan Lynn (Schmidt).
Dennis was known for his hard work ethic and generous spirit, both in his employment as an over-the-road truck driver and Kohl’s grocery, and in his many volunteer opportunities. He served as a helper for Honor Flight, Lake District Mechanic, driver for interfaith caregivers (in any weather!), and enjoyed many friendships through playing cards at the Senior Center in Hartford. He was a mechanic to friends and family through “Hensler’s Lemon Aid Shop,” serving strangers, friends and family. His time out in the shop with his son and grandson are some of his favorite times. He blessed people through his generosity to many, many organizations, including the Faith Homes in Zion, Illinois, and Mercy Fellowship in Milwaukee. He also shared his sweet tooth and always had some donuts, hard rolls, or Jelly Belly’s in hand. Dennis will be remembered for his deep faith and love for the Lord, his love for his family, his generosity, and the sparkle in his eye and teasing grin.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Joanne, and his two children: Joseph (Rhonda) Hensler of West Bend and Susan (Ken) Schmidt, Slinger. He is survived by seven grandchildren: Josiah (Hannah Blecha) Hensler, Johannah (Damon) Wenig, Moriah Hensler, Matthias Hensler, Alea Schmidt, Tamika Smith, and Brittany Smith. He is also survived by his sister, Helene Kilian; sisters-in-law, Darlene Zigoy and Debbie (Jim) Vida; and brothers-in-law, Charles Hollweck and Edward Begalke, in addition to many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents; brother, Wilbur “Huntz” and wife, Patricia “Patti” Hensler; sister, Dona, and husband, Frank Lofy; sister-in-law Louise Begalke; brother-in-law Don Kilian, Lesley Frischmann, and Mario Zigoy.
Due to public health concerns, a private family service and burial will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. All are welcome to join by visiting a livestream at www.facebook.com/groups/dennishensler at 12:00 p.m. Dennis will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Slinger.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls, 920-467-3431, is serving the family with arrangements.