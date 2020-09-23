CAMPBELLSPORT
Diane M. Gudex
August 6, 1958 — Sept. 19, 2020
The JOY that you give to others is the JOY that comes back to you! Diane M. Gudex, 62, of Campbellsport peacefully transitioned to spirit on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at her home with her family gathered around her. She was born on August 6, 1958 in West Bend, the daughter of Leland and Geraldine (Jaeger) Niemuth. On April 23, 1977, Diane married her love, Dennis A. Gudex, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in West Bend. Together they created two wonderful children and a life they loved. She worked at Old Ironside Batteries, J.W. Speaker and then at Kerry Ingredients. Music was a huge part of Diane’s life and she served as organist and choir director at St. Martin’s Church in Ashford for many years. She directed a great group of people for Masses. Hilltop Mass was her favorite, where she felt that she was singing on a mountain to honor the creator and bring joy to those around her. She sang for weddings, funerals, karaoke with family and friends, and to her grandkids.
She enjoyed and respected life of all creatures, gardening, traveling, but most of all she loved the time spent with family and friends. She felt blessed to have such amazing family and friends. The love, support, and prayers. Please remember the joy we shared together and live for today!
Survivors include her husband, Dennis; son, Nick Gudex, and his children Rex, Ryan and Jaden; daughter, Morgan Allen, and her children Jaden and Hayleigh; brothers James (Helen) Medinger and Kevin (Debra) Niemuth, sister Barbara Camlin, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Leonard and Jean Gudex, Elaine and Michael Powell, Marilyn and Bob Zerbst, Dale and Sharon Gudex, Gene Gudex, George and Kay Gudex, Kenny Gudex and Karl Gudex; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; father-inlaw, Eugene Gudex; mother-in-law, Bertha Gudex; brothers- in-law Michael Camlin and Loran Gudex, and sisters-in-law Jill Gudex and Karen Gudex, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at St. Martin’s Chapel, Ashford (N1271 Minnie Lane, Campbellsport) on September 26 at 10:00 a.m. Service: A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Neil Zinthefer will officiate and in lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society or Hoping Fur a Home Dog Rescue.
A celebration of Diane’s life will be held on Saturday, September 26, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Columbus Parc in Campbellsport.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
A special thanks to everyone involved in Diane’s care from Froedtert West Bend Health Center, Heartland Hospice Care, and Twohig Funeral Home.