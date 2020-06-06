Dolores (Banaszak) Lange
Dolores (Banaszak) Lange, 93, peacefully departed June 3, 2020.
She was born in Milwaukee in 1926 as the daughter of a butcher. She would tell the story of saying to her father during the Depression, “steak, again?” little knowing how good she had it. She was of strong will in keeping up with three brothers and this was a testament to her character. As a young woman while working for the Veterans Administration she met the love of her life, Howard (Howie) Lange on a blind date. Dolores and Howie were married in 1949, and raised a family of four children. Dolores’ talents went beyond being a great wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to garden, sew, play cards and sail on Lake Michigan. She enjoyed playing the piano, dancing, traveling, camping and in later years, fishing and sunset cruises at their lake house in St. Germain. She was devoted to her faith and active in her church. She was co-owner in the family business, Lange Printing in Menomonee Falls.
Dolores was preceded in death by her brother Richard (Carole) Banaszak and granddaughter Katie Ball.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Howard Lange; brothers Leonard (Joyce, dec) Banaszak and Edward (Carol) Banaszak; daughters Nancy (Lee) Ball of Greenville, N.C., Pat (Tim) Tully of Destin, FL, Mary (Steve) Kraemer of Falmouth, MA and son Tom (Gina) Lange of West Bend; grandchildren Chris (Michelle) and Thomas (Stacey) Ball, Jaimy and Cassy Tully, Taylor (Haile) Urquhart, Amanda (Dustin) Reynolds, Brent (Carolyn) Kraemer and Alex Lange; great-grandchildren Reagan and Rory Reynolds, Sofie Kraemer and Addie Kate Ball.
Private Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, June 12, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Kewaskum.
