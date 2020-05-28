Dolores J. Jones, 78

Dolores J. Jones, age 78, of Mequon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Newcastle Place. She was born on February 19, 1942, in Atlantic City, N.J.; daughter of Paul and Christine. She grew up in Pleasantville, N.J., before attending Douglass College, part of Rutgers University. While there, she obtained her major in German with a minor in history. In an effort to make her parents proud, she endured two years of German immersion study before graduating Phi Beta Kappa. Post-graduation, she became a high school teacher of German and was awarded a National Defense Educational Act Institute scholarship sponsoring summer programs for teachers of German at Princeton University, followed by a second round of programs in Freiburg, Germany. She then attended Middlebury College for two summers, earning a master’s degree in German in 1969.
Following graduate work, Dolores would return to living by the Atlantic Ocean in the beautiful community of Pleasantville, N.J., where she soon met a tall, handsome man of baritone voice. On August 22, 1970, Dolores married Robert “Bob” Jones of West Virginia in Pleasantville. They would remain in New Jersey for a few years before moving to Chicago, where she would continue to teach German.
Dolores would take time to raise her two boys, moving to Mequon in 1983, where she returned to work in Homestead High School’s Learning Center. She became a certified aide for the education of challenged students and worked many years in that capacity, taking an active role in her students’ life and helping them regardless of the subject, even if she first had to learn it herself, particularly enjoying her newfound Spanish and Latin skills.
Dolores was very proud of her two sons, especially their successes at Purdue University. During her golden years, she enjoyed sharing the experience of building a log home with her husband, Bob, in the woods by Lake Michigan, each year installing a Christmas tree that aspired to reach the rafters of their great room. In retirement, she and Bob enjoyed wonderful trips to Alaska and Europe, enjoying the cultures as well as the beautiful landscapes. Long a member of Fox Point Lutheran Church, her retirement also allowed her to expand her support of both Summer Vacation Bible School and Operation: Christmas Child.
Dolores was a woman of quality over quantity, and this was especially true of her relationships. While readily adapting to the convenience of email to help maintain these relationships, she still far more often made time to write letters and make phone calls to those whose lives she touched.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Bob; her son Kevin and daughter-in-law Mary Jones of Mequon, and son Brian Jones of Littleton, Colo., as well as many close relatives and friends.
The family will hold a small family service at Newcastle Place. Memorials on her behalf may be made to the Wisconsin Parkinson’s Association (www.wiparkinson.org), the Fox Point Lutheran Church Children’s Ministries (checks payable to FPLC “Children’s Ministries” memo line) or, in memory of her mother, Alzheimer’s Association of SE Wisconsin (www.alz.org).
The Poole Funeral Home, Port Washington, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-284-4431 or visit poolefh.com.