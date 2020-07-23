Donald C. Klink
Donald C. Klink passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was 86 years old.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mariann (nee Hulbert); daughters Kristine (Kevin) Peck, Sandy (Brian) Horst, and Diane (Donald) Beistle; grandchildren Sarah (Milo) Persic, Amanda (Ryan) Padgett, Lucas Peck, Steven (Elizabeth) Horst, Megan (Dustin) Lindstrom, Lucy Horst and Benjamin Beistle; great-grandchildren Anastasia, Elanora and baby Persic, Jack, Sunday and baby Padgett, Olivia Horst and Anders Lindstrom; his brother Walter Klink, brothers-and sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Loretta (nee Stippich) Klink; his in-laws, Carl and Marie (nee Brill) Hulbert; his brother William (“Ritchie”) Klink; his sisters-in-law Carlynn Hulbert and Mary (nee Hahn) Klink; and his nephews John and Jim Klink, Steven Hulbert, and his niece Jackie (nee Klink) Voeltz.
Don was born in Rubicon, attending St. John’s school before proudly serving in the Army as a paratrooper. Following his military service, he served the City of Hartford for 30 years as a police officer. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, crossword puzzles, watching the Brewers and, in his younger days, camping around Wisconsin with his family. He was a long-time member of St. Kilian’s parish.
His easygoing nature endeared him to many, but he always had a wisecrack ready for his friends. He loved a cold brew, and we know somewhere in heaven he is urging his friends to “snap me a cap.”
Visitation will be held at Shimon Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Masks are respectfully requested to be worn. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Kilian Catholic Church privately for immediate family due to current COVID-19 restrictions. Mass will be live streamed to view via St. Kilian’s Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Special thanks to the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care, Susan Sterman, Marci and Mark from the Aurora Hospice program and to the volunteer drivers with Interfaith Caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting and appreciates donations to Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County (www.interfaithwashco.org) or to Hartford Police Cadets (formerly the Hartford Police Explorers) (www.ci.hartford.wi.us).
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.