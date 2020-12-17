JACKSON
Donald ‘Don’ Andrew Pryor
Nov. 27, 1933 - Dec. 14, 2020
Donald “Don” Andrew Pryor, age 87, passed away from a long battle with cancer, on Monday, December 14, 2020, at his home in Jackson, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 27, 1933, in Milwaukee to Andrew and Lucille (nee Nannetts) Pryor. Don was a proud United States Army veteran that served during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed working for American Motors (Chrysler) for 36 years. Don was a member of the American Legion Post #0486 in Jackson and West Bend Moose Lodge #1398. He enjoyed being part of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in 2017.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Cecilia “Ceil” (nee Stuettgen) Pryor; sons, David, Daniel (Mildred) and Dean; grandchildren, Samantha and Andy Pryor; great-grandson Royal; brother Michael Pryor; nephews, Mark, Brian (Tiffany), Nick (Dory). He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his son Dennis and his parents.
A private family funeral service will be at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Nathan Reesman presiding. Public visitation will be at the funeral home on December 23, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Private family entombment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon. Masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials are appreciated to the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA.org) and/or the Washington County Humane Society.
A special thank-you to Dr. Olaffson, Dr. Stewart, Dr. Barz, staff of Lombardi Cancer Center, Horizon Home Hospice team and nieces and nephews of the Schmitt family for all the help, care and support provided.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.