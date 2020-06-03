LITTLE CHUTE
Donald ‘Don’ Berres
Dec. 3, 1947 – June 1, 2020
Donald “Don” Berres died surrounded by his family at his daughter’s home in Little Chute. He was born to Tony and Bernice Berres on December 3, 1947. He leaves behind a daughter Cheri (Tony) and two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Montag of Little Chute, and Private First Class Lucas Montag of FortHood, Texas.
He is survived by fur baby Molly; his siblings, Emily Berres (Rick L’Amie) of Greenfield, Jeannie Berres of Big Lake, Alaska, and his brother Mark Berres (Martha Schenk) of Banning, Calif. Further survivors include nieces and nephews: Michelle (Steve) Kritner of Hartland, Meghan and Gabriel Berres of Banning, Calif.; and greatniece and -nephew Halie and Devin Kritner. He was preceded in death by his favorite sister Kathy, faithful companions and fur babies Sadie and DJ, his parents, and many other friends and relatives.
Don lived an enriched life, sharing his spiritual journey with those he encountered along the way. His zest for helping others kept his garage door always open, ready to lend a caring hand. He enjoyed riding his Harley and traveling. Don was quietly proud for serving in the Army during Vietnam and earning a commendation.
Don’s family is very appreciative of everyone who took the time to visit him or call as this allowed him to remain with his fur babies until the end. Thank you to Allay Hospice and Generations Hospice for their loving care. Cremation will take place immediately per his wishes and a life celebration will be held sometime this summer due to COVID-19.
The Wichmann Funeral Home in Appleton is serving the family. For more information, call 920-739-1231.