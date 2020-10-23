WEST BEND
Donald ‘Don’ Gloede
Nov. 4, 1933 — Oct. 20, 2020
Donald “Don” Gloede, 86, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at his lake house.
He was born on November 4, 1933, to the late Leroy and June (nee Deuster) Gloede. On July 11, 1954, he was united in marriage to Bernice Zubke in Milwaukee.
In his younger years, Don served in the Army and was stationed overseas. Throughout his life, he flew the American flag with pride. He spent many years working as an equipment operator for the village of Whitefish Bay, but the years after retirement were truly “the Golden Years.” He and his wife Bernice made many memories while traveling to places near and far making new friends along the way. They built a beautiful life on Big Cedar Lake where family and friends gathered frequently. He attended St. Luke’s Lutheran Church where he was blessed with a “church family.” Don’s favorite things included spending time with the family he cherished, watching the grandkids and great-grandkids compete in a sport (any sport), a long, slow ride around the lake, sharing a meal with friends, puttering in the yard, cocktail hour, Friday fish fry and a good Packers win. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be fondly remembered where he was happiest — on the water, surrounded by those he loved, with a beer in his hand.
Those Don leaves behind to cherish his memory include his two children, Scott (Deb) Gloede of Grafton and Sue (Rick) Swan of Brookfield; four grandchildren, Heather (Patrick) Sheehan, Dre (David) Latzl, Tanner Swan, and Morgan Swan; six great-grandchildren, Owen, Luke, and Olive Sheehan, and Paige, Tess, and Liam Latzl; a sister-in-law, Ruth Tobian; a brother-in-law, Robert Zubke; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Gloede; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Reimer and Dorothy Zubke.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held for Don at a later date.
Memorials to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church or the Honor Flight Milwaukee in Don’s name are appreciated by the family.
