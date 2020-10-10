KEENSBURG, IL.
Donald ‘Donnie’ H. Vaclavik
Donald “Donnie” H. Vaclavik of Keensburg, Ill. Don passed away at the age of 80 on Sept 5, 2020 in Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Evansville, Ind.
Don was born on Jan. 7, 1940 in Sheboygan to Jerome and Beatrice (Deau) Vaclavik and later the family moved to West Bend where Don attended Holy Angles Catholic School and West Bend High.
He and his beloved partner of 35 years, Delores (McDaniel) Vaclavik, moved to Keensburg, Ill. to be near family. Don liked collecting cars and trains, was an admirer of John Wayne and a avid fan of all music. But most of all he loved spending time with family.
Those left to cherish memories are his daughters Cosette Vaclavik of Milwaukee and Colette Vaclavik Broome, his sisters Mary (Jerry) Sanders, and Sandy (Jerry) Troedel, step-children and 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren.
Those preceding him are his parents, his loving wife Delores Vaclavik, and special friend, Queena McHenry, also many friends and extended family.
Condolences may be sent to: The Family of Donald Vaclavik P. O. Box 130 Keensburg IL 62852-0130.