Donald R. Debroux, 84
Donald R. Debroux, 84, of Cedarburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born in Phlox on February 26, 1936, the son of Desire and Frances Debroux. He married Norma Lucht on November 30, 1963, and together they had four children.
Don loved Stephen King novels, classic country music, fishing and, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and granddogs. He found humor in most everything, and will be remembered for his kind and patient manner (except when he was trying to fix something in the house that wasn’t cooperating). Don served his country in the United States Army and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton.
Donald is survived by his wife, Norma; his children Randall (Susanne) Debroux, Richard (Catherine) Debroux, Renee Debroux and Rodney Debroux; grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda, Tyler, Aerwyn, Noah, Melina and Elijah; great-grandchildren, Corey, Cameron, Coraline and Morgan; siblings Joe (Beverly) Debroux, John Debroux, and Jean (Joe) Stickney.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings Bob, Glenn, Clarence, Jerome, Junior, Marion Steinberg, Joan Lindeman, and Frances; grandson Michael; daughter-in-law Isabella.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg (1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012). A memorial service for Don will be held at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements.