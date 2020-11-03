WEST BEND
Donna G. Oswald
Dec. 28, 1939 - Nov. 1, 2020
Donna Grace Oswald (nee Seifert), age 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Ivy Manor in West Bend. She was born on December 28, 1939, in Oconto Falls, to Emil and Julia (nee Kurek) Seifert. She loved life, dancing, partying with her friends, card games, her Green Bay Packers, dressing up at Halloween. Donna especially loved and cherished family holidays and time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her children, Christine (Gil) DeLaurier, Suzanne (Robert) Michell, Michael (Laura), Matthew (Jean); grandchildren, Ryan Delaurier, Breann Rhoads, Samantha Lang, Robert Schwai, Bo Oswald, Haley and Kyle Oswald; great-grandchildren, Brantly, Jaxin, Brystol, Jordon, Abigail and Joseph. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph; her parents, siblings-in-law and loving cousins.
A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mark Jansen presiding. Visitation will be Friday, November 6, at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. Interment will follow at Holy Angels Cemetery in West Bend.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association (620 S. 76th St., Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214-1599).
A special thank-you to the staff at Ivy Manor in West Bend for all the compassionate care given to our mom over the last five years; it is deeply appreciated beyond words.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.