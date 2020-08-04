Donna Jean Gunderson, 69
Donna Jean Gunderson, age 69 of Wautoma passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family following a courageous 7 month battle with cancer. She was born on February 10, 1951 in Milwaukee to Donald and Jean (Tolksdorf) Eernisse. After graduating from Cedarburg High School, Donna attended U.W. Oshkosh and earned a Bachelor of Art Education Degree in 1973. On July 13, 1974 she married James Gunderson in Grafton. Donna had a caring heart and great love for her husband, kids, grandchildren, extended family and friends. She expressed her passion for life through her artistic talents. For 32 years she worked at the Wild Rose School District teaching her gift of art to elementary students and developing theatrical scenery for countless school programs. Following her retirement in 2013, Donna continued to share her talents through organizing summer events for grandkids, decorating her home for the holidays, organizing Red Cross fundraisers and decorating the West Holden Lutheran Church. Her love of life, talents and quiet sense of humor will live on in all of our hearts.
Donna is survived by her husband: James Gunderson; children: Heidi Gunderson, Chad (Jalane) Gunderson, Adam (Megan Malone) Gunderson; grandchildren: Kylie Jones, Preston Jones, Par Gunderson; brother: Dennis (Connie) Eernisse; sister: Pamela (Larry) Beverung; sister-in-law: Monique Eernisse; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: John Eernisse.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at West Holden Lutheran Church, Wautoma. The family will greet relatives and friends at church from 10AM until 12PM. Due to the current state mandate, we respectfully request attendees to wear facial coverings. A private service with family members will be held at 12PM following visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to West Holden Lutheran Church or the Red Cross in Donna’s name.
