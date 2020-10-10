WEST BEND
Donna M. Holderbaum
April 10, 1943 — Oct. 3, 2020
Donna M. Holderbaum (nee Reseburg), 77, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
She was born on April 10, 1943 to the late Harlow Sr. and Mary (nee Ryan) Reseburg in Milwaukee. She attended West Bend High School. She was united in marriage to James William Hardt Sr. and later married her soul mate Gary Mueller. Donna first worked as a cook, then worked at multiple factory jobs, and later worked in home health care until retirement. She was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Donna enjoyed fishing, camping, and riding her motorcycle. She loved doing ceramics, etching glass, crocheting, and sewing, even making wedding dresses. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, James “Jim” Hardt, Jerry Hardt, and Jacqueline “Jackie” (fiancé Chris Phillips) Tackes; six grandchildren, Angela (Christina) Hardt, Sarah (fiancé Bailey Schulz) Hardt, Amanda (fiancé Justin Schladweiler) Hardt, Jason (Jessica) Hardt, Dylan (Chelsea Martell) Tackes, and Austin Tackes, three great-grandchildren, Dalton, Michelle, and Jackson; three sisters, Stephanie (Ed) Gutermann, Laurie (Rodney) Justman, and Gale (Michael) Logan; two brothers, John (Melanie) Reseburg and Michael (Diane) Reseburg; Michael Holderbaum; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Hardt; grandson, Travis Ziebell; her first husband, James Hardt Sr.; her second husband, Gary Mueller; and her brother, Harlow “Butch” Reseburg.
A memorial service in remembrance of Donna will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Ev. Lutheran Church, 462 Meadowbrook Dr., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Donna’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhumpatten.com.