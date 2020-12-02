WEST BEND
Donna Rae Hallada (nee DeNise)
Nov. 1, 1939 — Nov. 18, 2020
Donna Rae (nee DeNise) Hallada age 81 of West Bend passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer. She may have left the earthly world peacefully, but for those who knew her, she arrived in Heaven saying — “I’m here — where do you need my help?”
She was the loving mother to Denyse (Rick) Fox, late Harry C Apkarian and Jody (nee Apkarian) Schilling. She was born on November 1, 1939 in Milwaukee, to the late Ora Manthi DeNise and late Margitt (nee Spoering) DeNise, Udhardt. She was the most wonderful sister to Carla Jean DeNise and Robert (Sue) Udhardt. Cherished Aunt to Marc (Eileen) McGinnis, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Lance (Chris) McGinnis, Patrick (PJ) Sheehan and David Sheehan and has 3 great-nephews.
Donna wanted to make a living as a comedian, but instead took her career inspiration from Rosie the Riveter. A poster of Rosie still hangs on the wall in her garage. She worked at several manufacturing plants as a lead forklift driver before meeting her late husband William “Bill” Hallada. He first saw her as he was walking in the middle of the warehouse aisle, where they both worked. Donna beeped on the forklift horn and said, “move it or lose it Buddy, get behind the yellow line.” He later made an appointment to meet her and the rest is history. They were married on February 14, 1979, when as Donna would boast she got the best title of all “Grandma Donna”. She expanded her family with 7 more children. Ronald Keller, Robert (Jean) Keller, James (Christine) Keller Jo Anne (Dennis) Lane, Suzanne (Phil) Jarman, Eileen (Tom) Keith, late Timm (Courtney) Hallada and 15 beloved grandchildren.
Donna was joint proprietor of Battery Component Supply with her late husband Bill from 1981 until she retired at age 72. She was responsible for alternator repair, ordering inventory, customer deliveries and changing batteries in semis, cars and tractors. When she was out for customer deliveries, it was always an excuse to stop at Trinity.
Donna loved to travel, see the world and make memories. After retiring at 72 years young, she and a dear friend and traveling companion went to Argentina, Uruguay, South Africa, Costa Rica, Australia and Fiji. She loved visiting her daughter in Florida just to take a break from the cold and snow.
Donna found comfort and answers about mental illness from the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She helped with the annual fundraising and awareness picnic every summer. She attended the monthly NAMI meeting with her son Harry.
Donna was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend, most notably for her involvement in the No Book, Book Club, where fellowship, conversation and lunch were a priority. She was recently recognized as “The very best volunteer coordinator ever! Most folks were pretty confused when she said ‘great thanks’ and walked away wondering what they just agreed to! She was always first to jump in if there was a need like usher, greeter, communion server, coffee hour host, funeral lunch server, but her favorite thing was Family Promise, whose mission is to help homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community- based response. She loved hanging out with the families just talking with the adults and playing with the kids!” She was an incredible listener.
She was a faithful Bible study attendee and kept the women’s group and owls (older wiser Lutherans) group going by taking the lead when it was needed. She also helped organize food for most of Trinity Lutheran’s congregational social gatherings. She loved her church family. They were very important in who she was as a Christian and what she did on a daily basis. Her church family loved her as well. She was always there when members of the church, the moose and the community in general needed her.
She was a member of the Moose Lodge in West Bend from 2004 and became a life member on June 20, 2020. She had held several positions, earning her Academy of Friendship in 2012, served as senior regent and junior graduate regent. She held many chairwoman positions, guide, assistant guide, chaplain, and family involvement chairwoman. She sponsored 28 new members.
If you saw Donna at The Moose coming toward you with a piece of paper and a pencil, you knew, she was looking for a volunteer. Donna was a people person, greeting everyone with a smile. She either assisted or chaired committees, such as Bingo; Running Raffles with her side-kick and almost every Saturday working the Drivethru Brat Fry.
One Committee that was dear to her heart, raised funds to pay for the high school graduation pictures for children at Mooseheart, which is a residential childcare facility in Illinois. She felt strongly, every high school graduate should have their pictures taken, a critically important memory for her. She earned her GED after her oldest daughter’s high school graduation and after she had earned college credits. Members of The Moose will miss her and remember her as a very fun, energetic and lovely woman.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, a Celebration of Life Service will be celebrated in spring.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church 140 N Seventh Ave., West Bend, WI 53095 or Moose Lodge 1398, 1721 Chestnut St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Donna’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhumpatten.com.