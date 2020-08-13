WEST BEND
Doris A. Fisher
Feb. 26, 1920 — Aug. 8, 2020
Doris A. Fisher, nee Kumrow of West Bend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Cedar Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 100 years. She was born on February 26, 1920 in West Bend.
On November 5, 1938, she was united in marriage to Bernard Fisher in Crown Point, IN. Bernard predeceased January 28, 1983.
Doris worked at Lay’s Department Store. She was a champion for children with disabilities, which led to her effort to help start the sheltered workshop now known as The Threshold.
Doris was affectionately known as the mother of The Threshold, having been part of the organizing committee for the agency 57 years ago, one of its first staff members, a 30-plus-year board member, and an unfailing advocate for people served through the agency. She, along with mothers of clients, started The Threshold Gift Shop. Every year a Threshold client is awarded the Doris Fisher Personal Achievement Award.
She is survived by her son Gary (Jan) and their three children Kathryn Fisher Davies of West Bend, Mark (Laura) Fisher of West Bend and Jill (Travis) Stagg of Fairbanks, AK; her son Thomas (Mary) of Grafton and their three children Kristine Fisher of Grafton, Barbara (John) Przekurat of Oshkosh and Todd (Kristine) Fisher of Milwaukee. Further survivors include Gary’s grandchildren Ashlee (Dr. Steve) Johnston, Hillaree, Jonathan and Emilee Fisher, Grace, Kate and Mia Davies and great-great-grandchildren Henry, Eleanor, George and Cecilia Johnston; Tom’s grandchildren Mariah, Mikayla and Tristan Przekurat and Cameron, Owen, Brian, Alex, Lily and Kate Fisher; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Arnold (Fern) Kumrow and Robert (Bernice) Kumrow.
Private family services will be held with burial in Washington County Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to all the wonderful and loving caregivers who came into Doris’s life from Cedar Bay West and finally the Rehab Center. She loved you all and was so grateful for everything you did. We feel the same and thank you for taking such wonderful care of her.
Those who wish may give memorials to Cedar Community (which will be forwarded to Partners in Caring) or The Threshold which will go to enrich the lives of those with disabilities.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence may be left at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.