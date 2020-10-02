WEST BEND
Doris Adelia Falter
Nov. 13, 1924 — Sept. 30, 2020
Doris Adelia Falter, age 95, passed away on September 30, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living, in West Bend. She was born on November 13, 1924, to Edwin and Julianna Endlich, on the family farm, in the Town of Germantown.
On July 14, 1945, Doris married George Falter, in Newburg; they enjoyed 61 years of marriage together, prior to his death, in 2007. George and Doris raised Arabian horses on their farm, in the Town of Saukville. She was his faithful sidekick, on the farm, and in all of the adventures on which they embarked. They enjoyed many road trips touring around the United States, and their overseas travels to Europe and the Caribbean. They wintered in Tavares, Florida for a number of years, until finishing out their years together, in West Bend.
Doris was a longtime member of the Ozaukee Homemakers Clubs; she was always known as a gracious hostess. She was a longtime member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ, in West Bend.
Doris is survived by her brother-in-law, Frank (Althea) Falter of West Bend; sister-in-law, Nancy Falter of North Carolina; grandchildren, Leah (Robert) Meyer of Fort Atkinson and Christopher Maechtle of Crivitz. She is further survived by many special nieces and nephews, and 4 great grandchildren.
Doris was predeceased by her husband, George Falter; daughter, Annette Maechtle; brother and sister-in-law, Harry (Leone) Endlich; brother-in-law, John Falter; sistersin- law: Elizabeth Minz, Rosemary (Daniel) Wagner, Mary Ann Falter, and Barbara (Herman) Winnemueller.
There will be no visitation. A Funeral Service will be held for family and close friends, at 9:00AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Immanuel United Church of Christ (501 Walnut Street, West Bend) with Pastor Rich Vincent presiding. The burial will immediately follow the service, at the Washington County Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials to the Salvation Army of Wisconsin, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Rd Ste W, Milwaukee, WI 53226, are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com