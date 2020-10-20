Doris Ethel Spiess, 100
Doris E. Spiess (formerly Block, nee Grant) was taken into the arms of our heavenly father on October 14, 2020, at the age of 100 years at Lasata Care Center, Cedarburg. She joined her husband John Block, to whom she was married for 48 years, as well as her husband Arthur Spiess, to whom she was married for 15 years. She was also predeceased by her parents, Harold Grant and Laura Rowe; siblings, Marge Massie (and husband Gordon), Eugene Grant, and Sharon Splinter. She was the loving mother of Harold (Nancy) Block, Louise (Paul) Schreiber, and Richard (Mary) Block; grandmother of Robin (Paul Giesen) Block, Leana (Todd) Wood, Christopher Block, Kristin (Paul Wacnik) Schreiber, Daniel Block, and Adam (Jessica) Schreiber; great-grandmother of Zoe (Jess) Whorrall, Maxwell Schwarz, Kaya Schwarz, Leo Schreiber-Wacnik, Sydney Wood, Fredrik Schreiber-Wacnik, Addison Wood, and Cora Schreiber. She was the proud sister of remaining siblings Ellen (Dean) Tucker and Jerry (Shirley) Grant; sister-in-law of Shirley Grant and Richard Splinter; and is further survived by many nieces and nephews and friends.
A member of Christ Alone Lutheran Church in Thiensville, Doris was a woman of great faith who was a confident Christian and who always included all of her family in her prayers. She was a socially skilled woman who had many friendships over her 100 years, was a hard worker who experienced the difficult times of the Great Depression, and was a terrific cook and baker. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing cards, traveling, and especially spending time with her family. She did not like the fact that she had to give up driving her car in her mid-90s, but in spite of that fact, she managed to be involved in some activity almost daily.
She was known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Gramma Yum Yum — this reference coming from all the cookies, pies, and cakes that came from her baking skills. Oddly, everyone seemed to like those special treats she was always lovingly making. She was well under 5 feet tall but a real spitfire if need be. Small in stature, but large in personality!
Special thanks go out to her “buddy” Patti, as well as the staff at Lasata Care Center, where she has resided for the last two years.
A visitation will take place at the Mueller Funeral Home, W63 N527 Hanover Ave., Cedarburg, on Thursday, October 22, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will be a graveside service for family members at the Hillside Cemetery, Palmyra, on Friday, October 23, at 10 a.m., Pastor Don Schuerlein officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Alone Lutheran Church, Thiensville, appreciated.
