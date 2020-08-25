Doris Louise Schmidt, 96
Doris Louise Schmidt (nee Benschneider) was born to this Earth June 7, 1924, and born to heaven on angel’s wings August 19, 2020, at the age of 96 years, 2 months and 12 days. Beloved wife of the late Elmer “Tony” Schmidt, Doris is survived by her children, Kenneth (Barbara) Schmidt, Sue Ellen Wong, Laura Martin and Kimberley Mappes; grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike) Meyer, Greg (Megan) Schmidt, Michael Schmidt, Gregory (Laurel) Wong, Kimberley (Christopher) Zvara, Ryan and Brandon Wong, Carrie (Tobias) Bintz, Gracelyn Mappes, Logan Mappes and Carson Mappes; great-grandchildren, Luke, Bridget and Sydney Meyer, Alison and Benjamin Schmidt, Reeve and Tessa Wong, Xavia, Jovie and Koa Zvara, Kaden and Aurora Bintz; her nieces, Alice (Thom) Gould and Susan Benschneider; cousin, Marilyn Dearth, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Benschneider and Esther Schleicher; brother,; Ernest “Buddy” (Elaine) Benschneider and son-in-law Rob Mappes.
Funeral services were held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthews Ev. Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Grant St. in Port Washington. Interment is at Graceland Cemetery in Milwaukee. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.