STRATFORD
Doris M. LeVoy
Oct. 4, 1937 — Oct. 15, 2020
Doris M. LeVoy, 83, Stratford, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Our House Memory Care, Wausau. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Deacon Ray Draeger will officiate. Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, in Nabob Cemetery, West Bend. Doris was born on October 4, 1937, in Green Bay, to James and Bertha (Kaster) Hynek and was a graduate of West Bend High School. She married Raymond Hosp, who later passed away. In November 1962, she married Lester Krahn and they later divorced. In 1985, she married David LeVoy, who is deceased.
In her early years she was employed at Amity Leather in West Bend and later farmed with her husband Lester. After they sold the farm, she continued her education by attending cosmetology school. Later she became employed in dietary in the Four Seasons Café at St. Joseph’s Hospital/Marshfield Clinic until her retirement in 2013.
Doris was very active, she enjoyed bowling and had been a member of various bowling leagues. She took great pride in her yard and enjoyed working in her many flower gardens. She loved spending time with family, friends and especially time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Rita Krahn-Drewek (Roger) of Merrill, Linda Krahn of Sheboygan and Sandy Krahn (Rick) of Pittsville. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Chuck Knetter (Amber), Ashley Martinson (Chris), Anthony Burghaus (Patience), Michael Burghaus, Haley Wellner (Jon), and Jessica Wellner, and eight great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Fran (Jerry) Herriges of Sheboygan Falls and her brother, Jerry (Tracy) Hynek of Luxemburg; a sister-in-law, Jackie Hynek of Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ginny Hynek; and brother, John Hynek.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful, caring staffs of Our House Memory Care and Interim Hospice.
