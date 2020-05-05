HARTFORD
Dorothy B. Zehren
May 25, 1920 — April 30, 2020
Dorothy B. Zehren (nee Hoenow), age 99, of Hartford passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Majestic Heights in Hartford. Dorothy was born in Hartford in her grandparents’ home on North Main Street on May 25, 1920, to parents, Rudolph C. and Edna M. (nee Menzel) Hoenow. After the death of her mother from tuberculosis when Dorothy was only 3 years old, she was raised by her maternal grandmother, Alvina Menzel, in the house she was born in. Dorothy attended school in Hartford and graduated from Hartford High School in 1938. She married Herbert J. Zehren on June 5, 1943, at St. Kilian Catholic church in Hartford.. After marriage they lived on the Zehren homestead farm in the Town of Erin near Druid Lake until 1971, when they moved to Hartford.
In her lifetime, Dorothy worked at the Weyenberg Shoe Factory, Tot N Teen, and Schultz Bros Variety Store. She belonged to the Eagles Auxiliary, was a past regent of the Daughters of Isabella and volunteered at the Hartford History Room. She was a member of St. Kilian Catholic Church in Hartford. She was very proud of having bowled for 50 consecutive years at Dave’s Lanes in Hartford from 1963-2013 in several leagues and has a large display of trophies to show for it. Dorothy was a prolific crocheter and was known for her hand towels. She was also known for baking wonderful butter horns and enjoyed playing cards.
Dorothy is survived by her four children, Sister Jodene Zehren, SSSF, Richard Zehren, Joanne (David Merrell) Pinkerton and Daniel (William Coulombe) Zehren; two grandchildren, Christopher (Amy) Pinkerton and Erin (Andrew Lutz) Pinkerton; two great-grandchildren, Halla Pinkerton and Ian Lutz. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 75 years, Herbert J.; daughter Katherine “Kay” Babbitt; and sons-in-law Lloyd Pinkerton and Donald Babbitt.
A private service will be held due to the current pandemic limitations. A memorial will be planned for a later date. Interment in St. Kilian Catholic Church Cemetery, Hartford.
The Zehren family would like to thank Lori and Margo, along with all the staff at Majestic Heights for their loving care and support they provided Dorothy.
Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name are appreciated to St. Kilian Catholic Church, 428 Forest St., Hartford, WI 53027, or to the Hartford History Room, 100 Park Avenue, Hartford, WI 53027.