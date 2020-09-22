Dorothy E. Lucht, 87
Mrs. Dorothy Lucht passed away peacefully at Kathy Hospice in West Bend early Sunday morning, September 20, 2020. She was 87 years old.
Dorothy was born in Milwaukee on October 13, 1932, daughter of William and Ella Schlegel Machin. She attended local schools and graduated from Rufus King High School, Class of 1950. In June of 1953, Dorothy was united in marriage with Gordon Lucht; the couple moved to the Grafton area and started their family. Dorothy was employed at Cedarburg State Bank as a personal banker, retiring shortly after they became Firstar Bank. Mr. Lucht preceded Dorothy in death in 2012. Mrs. Lucht was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton, where she was very active in the Women’s Guild, a longtime member of the Rose-Harms American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Club. She enjoyed stamp collecting, knitting, travel and was an avid reader. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Her generous nature will be missed by many.
Survivors include her daughters Joyce (Dale) Peters and Bonnie (Mark) Lecher, both of Grafton. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Stacey Peters, Michelle (Andy) Christophersen, Katie Peters (Ryan Paulin), Nathan (Missy) Peters, Jennifer (Josh) Kurtz and Megan (Ross) Treichel, 14 great-grandchildren: Ethan, Paige, Payton, Bentley, Landon, Olive, Denver, Grayton, York, Pearl, Opal, Oscar, Elliott and Hazel. Further survivors include sister-in-law Anita (the late Kenneth) Lucht, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; her parents, and brother Donald (the late Pat) Machin.
Visitation for Dorothy will take place on Thursday, September 24, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., in Cedarburg from 4-5 p.m., followed by funeral services at 5 p.m.. Pastor Luke Anderson will preside. To comply with the statewide mandate, face masks will be required at the visitation and service. Service seating is limited to 50 people. She will be laid to rest the following day beside her husband at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Grafton.
Memorials are suggested the St. Paul Women’s Guild or Mel’s Charities.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements: online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.