WEST BEND
Dorothy H. Schaefer-Mehring
Feb. 8, 1918 — Aug. 24, 2020
Dorothy H. Schaefer-Mehring (nee Bohn), age 102, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Kathy Hospice. She was born February 8, 1918 in the Town of Trenton to Frank and Elizabeth (nee Jansen) Bohn and married Milton W. Schaefer on September 2, 1939, at Holy Angels Rectory. Milton preceded her in death on November 23, 1988. On September 19, 1997, she married Harold T. Mehring at Holy Angels Church. Harold preceded her in death on November 5, 2007. Dorothy left school after the 9th grade to start working to help support her family during the Great Depression. During her years as a home maker, she did draperies and worked events at Holy Angels Church for weddings, funerals, church dinners and special occasions as coordinator and cook. Dorothy had many interests such as golf and dancing but was a lifelong card player and enjoyed sitting down with anyone to play a variety of card games.
She was the past president of the Christian Mothers, the past president of the Women’s Catholic Order of Foresters and a member of the Women of the Moose. She was also involved in Homemakers and Secret Pals for fun events like baseball games.
Dorothy is survived by three children: Richard (Jan) Schaefer of Lakewood, CO, Suda Schaffer of West Bend and Robert (Nan) Schaefer of Madison; and five stepchildren: Richard (Jean) Mehring, Gerald (Nancy) Mehring, Thomas (Kaye) Mehring, James (Beverly) Mehring and Emilie (Scott) Harrison. She was the loving Nana to six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 16 step-grandchildren and 26 step-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Therese Bohn of West Bend, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth Bohn; her two husbands, Milton Schaefer and Harold Mehring; her son-in-law Dennis Schaffer, four sisters, three brothers and spouses.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend with the Rev. Howard Haase presiding. Burial will follow in Holy Angels Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 1, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Holy Angels School Trust Fund, Holy Angels Church or the charity of the donor’s choice are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence may be left in the online guest book on www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.