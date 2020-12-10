TOWN OF CROMWELL, MN
Dorothy Leona Rick
Nov. 14, 1936 — Nov. 5, 2020
Dorothy Leona Rick, 83, of the town of Cromwell, MN, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was born November 14, 1936 in West Bend to the late Otto and Cecelia (Rady) Ewert.
Dorothy moved to Floodwood in 1978 with her children and then moved to Cromwell where she retired from the City of Cromwell as Manager of the Cromwell Liquor Store. Most would have known her as “Dot”. Dot loved working, shopping, gardening, and most of all, her three grandchildren, Jonny, Jenny, and Abby. She was an avid Vikings fan and loved her cat, Putsee. She will be missed dearly.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Ralph, Otto, and Karl Ewert; three sisters, Mildred (Jim) Reinke, Pauleen (Delbert) Schmidt, and Shirley (Burke) Westen; her son, Jeffery Allen Rick; and her daughter, Tammy Ann Rick.
She is survived and will be missed by her son, Steve Rick of Cromwell, MN; her three grandchildren, Jonathon, Jenifer, and Abigale Rick of Kansas; her daughter, Christina “Tina Rick” (Frank) Davis of Portland, OR; and many other dear relatives and close friends.
Special thanks to “Leappi” (Lee Vignes), Phil Smith, and Tammy Pfeffer for all the support and help given. We are forever thankful.
A private family committal of Dorothy’s remains will take place in Washington County Memorial Park in the spring of 2021. Due to the spread of Covid-19, there will be no service in Cromwell. Nelson Funeral Care assisted the family with final arrangements.