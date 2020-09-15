Dorothy M. Beine
June 9, 1928 — Sept. 10, 2020
Our loving mother, Dorothy Mary Beine (nee Doll), went to her heavenly home on September 10, 2020. She was born June 9, 1928, to Arthur and Olive (Wenninger) Doll. She grew up on a dairy farm and was the eldest of eight children. Mom attended St. Mathias Catholic School where she read every book they had in the school library, and graduated from the eighth grade. She worked at a grocery store in Allenton and Amity in West Bend. She met our dad at a cousin’s wedding dance and was united in marriage to Roland F. Beine on September 17, 1949. Mom was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She served with the Christian Women’s Society, making meals, assisting with events and working on “many a quilt” as she would say. She tended to her large garden and sold strawberries, pickles and a variety of produce to her customers. You could see her outside hoeing in the garden for hours on end wearing her large-brimmed straw hat. She canned bushels of produce from the garden and had rows of beautiful flowers including her beloved gladiolus.
She worked tirelessly on the farm alongside her husband, all while raising five children. She enjoyed visiting, reading, sewing, and traveling. She crocheted many lap blankets for nursing homes and made countless quilts for her children and grandchildren. She instilled in us these things: the love of family, hard work and faith in God.
Dorothy is survived by her children Kenneth (Patricia) Beine of Mishicot, Charlene West of West Bend, Irene (Jim) Wedemeyer of Merrill, Susan (Jerome) Buboltz of West Bend, Nancy (Brad) Charles of Milwaukee; nine cherished grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and siblings Alois (LaVerne) Doll, Leroy (Helen) Doll, Eileen (David) Stange and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Doll, Sally Doll and Jean Doll. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Rosemary (Irvin) Beistle, and brothers Donald Doll, Gerald Doll and Charles Doll.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 17, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 Highway 175, Hartford, WI 53027. Family will greet relatives and friends at a visitation on Wednesday, September 16, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford. There will be no visitation prior to Mass.
We remember her with this passage: Your Mom is always with you. She’s the whisper of the leaves as you walk down the street, she’s the smell of certain foods you remember, flowers you pick, the fragrance of life itself. She’s the cool hand on your brow when you’re not feeling well, she’s your breath in the air on a cold winter’s day. She is the sound of the rain that lulls you to sleep, the colors of the rainbow, she is Christmas morning. Your mother lives inside your laughter. She’s the place you came from, your first home and the map you follow with every step you take. She’s your first love, your first friend, your first battle, but nothing on Earth can separate you. Not time, not space, not even death… The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.