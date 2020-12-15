WEST BEND
Douglas Calvin ‘Doug’ Schleif Sr.
Nov. 22, 1957 - Dec. 13, 2020
Douglas Calvin “Doug” Schleif Sr., age 63 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on December 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Doug was born on November 22, 1957, in West Bend to Thomas and Grace Schleif (Walters). He was united in marriage to Brandy Elmore on March 2, 2007 in West Bend.
Doug graduated from West Bend East High School in 1976. He studied at Moraine Park Technical College and graduated with a degree in Tool and Die, and was employed as a tool and die journeyman at Kenro Corp. in Fredonia. Later in life, he took on a second career as a certified nursing assistant as a home health care aide.
Doug was an avid outdoorsman and gardener, he enjoyed hunting, boating, any type of fishing, snowmobiling, and especially time spent with family and friends. He was a great listener and was always interested in the stories of others.
Those Doug leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Brandy; father, Thomas (Joan) Schleif; son, Douglas (Kerri) Schleif, Jr.; two sisters, Gail (Steven) Wilson, and Laurie Schleif; seven step-children, Tommy (Sherece McNary) Neuy, Oliver Thompson, Jacob Davidson, Rachel Davidson, Joseph Davidson, Jared Davidson, Renee Davidson; 40 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He is further survived by former wives Debra Rammer and Christine Hall; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother, Grace Schleif; stepdaughter, Rebecca Davidson; granddaughter Constance Roberts; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Memorial service for Doug will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor James Schleif officiating.
Doug’s family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 noon until the time of service.
Doug’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Horizon Home Care and Hospice and Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home for the loving care they provided.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Doug’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.