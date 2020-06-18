SAUKVILLE
Douglas D. Davis
Sept. 10, 1970 — April 20, 2020
Douglas D. Davis, 49, of Saukville passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 20, 2020. Doug was born in Port Washington on September 10, 1970, son of David and Patricia (Ferrin) Davis. He grew up in the village of Fredonia where he attended Northern Ozaukee School District. Doug was married to his loving wife, Barbara (Braun) Davis, for 29 years. They resided in Saukville where they raised their two children, David and Melissa. Doug fought and survived many health battles throughout his lifetime but he never let them hold him back from doing what he loved. Doug’s greatest joy was camping with his friends and family. He was also a season ticket holder for the Milwaukee Admirals. Some of his other hobbies included building and racing RC cars. He was a master chef and a LEGO architect. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his grand-dogs. Doug was a tool and die designer for over 27 years at Manitou America (Gehl). He brought inspiration to many people; he volunteered with the Fredonia Lions Club, coached youth soccer, counseled other amputees and participated in the One Arm Dove Hunt in Texas.
He is survived by his parents, David and Patricia (nee Ferrin) Davis; his wife, Barb (nee Braun) Davis; children, David (Kassie) Davis of Lomira, and Melissa (Josh) Zausch of Saukville; granddaughters, Addison Zausch and Kinsley Davis. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Mary Kiepert, and many other loved ones.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 12 noon at The American Legion Landt-Thiel Post 470, 601 W. Dekora St., Saukville. A visitation will be held on Saturday, at the Legion from 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Following the service the family invites you to stay for cake and coffee. In honor of Doug the Davis family will be making a donation to the Lions Camp, so any memorial donations can be sent to Barb Davis, N5199 County Road I, Saukville, WI 53080.
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory in Cedarburg is assisting the family.