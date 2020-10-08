WEST BEND
Dr. Arthur John Fliss
July 21, 1926 — Oct. 6, 2020
Dr. Arthur John Fliss, age 94, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer’s disease on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Samaritan in West Bend. He was born on July 21, 1926, in Milwaukee to Paul and Valeria (nee Kosobucki) Fliss. Arthur graduated from Messmer High School and joined the United States Army, serving during World War II. He was very instrumental in hunters vision, which changed the hunting color from red to orange. Arthur then attended Northern Illinois College of Optometry. He married his love, Marilyn (nee Brost), in Medford. Arthur then opened his own optometry practice in Milwaukee. After retirement, the couple moved to West Bend.
Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marilyn “Mary”; children Joy (Gregg) Miller and Michael Fliss; grandchildren, Patrick, Ryan, Joseph Fliss, Kimberly (Ryan) Frederking, Kristin Miller Greenwood; great-grandchildren, Cole and Ella Frederking. He is further survived by nieces and nephews.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Howard (Doris) of Sheboygan, Bishop Raphael of Superior and George (Winnie) of Beloit.
Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.