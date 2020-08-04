Dr. Charles ‘Doc’ Og
Our dad, Dr. Charles “Doc” Ogi, DVM, 95, of Kewaskum, passed away in his home at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, July 30th, 2020. The second to last remaining member of his family’s generation and the last male, Dad was the patriarch for the entire Ogi clan, and he was treated with unbelievable love & respect. Donna, his wife of 71 years, along with other family members were at his bedside as he slipped into the Lord’s hands, mom holding his hand and their only daughter, Liz, lying at his side. Earlier in his response to mom, he whispered he loved her, squeezed her hand and smiled.
Many of us believe our parents to be special and the foundation of our life. That is only fitting. For us, dad was “the rock” upon which our early foundation was built, and to whom we turned for advice and a steady hand when times were tough. This continued even as we matured in life. We know we were blessed to have had him all these years, but the loss still hurts and there is a major void where his presence existed. His grandchildren were able to grow into adulthood with this man; to learn the lessons he taught us; to see how resolute he was in our finding value in life and watching out for others. He was so proud of his family, but he never shied away from setting straight those who would go astray. Despite any of our failings, he always ended with “I love you.”
Dad was born in Fredericksburg, Ohio on July 23, 1925. Upon graduating from Apple Creek High School in 1943, he entered the Army Air Force, serving as a gunner on a B-24 Liberator in WWII. Upon his honorable discharge from the military, he would meet his future wife, Donna Mowrer. They were united in marriage in 1949. On May 31st of this year, they celebrated 71 years of marriage.
Mom & Dad moved to Columbus, Ohio where dad enrolled at The Ohio State University and earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1954. That same year he moved his young family, mom and sons Kenny and Mitch, to Kewaskum where he went into partnership. Their youngest son, Greg came along in 1956, and their only daughter, Liz, in 1960.
Dad’s hobbies were his work. He was fond of saying, “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” Living in rural America, working with animals and developing lifetime friendships with his clients, Dad thrived. He served on the Kewaskum School Board and served as President for many years. He was never afraid to take a stance for which he believed, but always respected those who differed with him. He understood folks came from differing backgrounds which influenced their thoughts. A strong individualist, he had an incredible ability to find common ground with others and never let politics or beliefs negatively impact friendships. He had a way of finding and saying something nice about most everyone. He took the time to involve himself in community activities and culture. He, along with friends, sought to help others less fortunate and without fanfare. He lived his conviction that you help others because it’s the right thing to do; not because you seek accolades. You lead by example, “not by your mouth.”
Listening to others who grew up knowing Dad, he left a meaningful legacy. A complex individual, his was a life of consistency and forthrightness. Dad accepted people based only upon the content of their character, not on anything else. He instilled in his children and grandchildren that you leave this world better than you found it. He was so fond of telling us, “Keep your nose clean!” or “An excuse, even a justified one, is still that, an excuse for having failed.” Then there would the times when, after listening to one of us complain about someone, he’d remark, “There is so much good in the worst of us and so much bad in the best of us that it behooves all of us not to speak ill of the rest of us.” Like his children, every grandchild grew up with these Grampa-isms. Dad is survived by our mother, Donna, three sons, a daughter, 17 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. They are as follows: Kenneth Ogi (Linda), grandchildren Brett Ogi and Kellen Ogi, and great-granddaughter, Ava.
Mitchell Ogi (Shirley), grandchildren Matthew Ogi (Amy) and great-grandchildren Abigail, Annah, Caleb, Eliana and Judah; Emily (Matthew Welt) and great-grandchildren Lila, Thane and Hudson; and Ryan Ogi (Anna).
Gregory Ogi (Julie), grandchildren Rebecca (Clint Herrick) and great-grandchildren Lacey, Kristen, Esme and Julia; Robert Ogi (Kallie) and great-grandchildren Charlie, Nelle and Isaac; Thomas Ogi (Michelle) and great-grandchildren Eli, Henry and Sam; Kaitlyn (David Lerdahl) and great-grandchildren Aubrey, Benji and Rosalie; Eric Ogi (Shrestha); Megan Ogi and Rachel Ogi. Another grandchild, Charlie Ogi, proceeded his grandfather in death.
Lizbeth (Todd Dock), grandchildren Jessica (Zachary Rieger) and great-grandchildren Livi and Ella; Ashley Dock; Andrew Dock (fiancé, Lauren Hogan); and Melissa (Dustin Laatsch).
A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 12 noon. Interment will be at Peace United Church of Christ Cemetery in Kewaskum.
The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital, for the loving care given to Dad. Special thanks to Dr. Burfeind and the KCC staff, who all became Dad’s friends and social hour throughout the last several years.
Thank you Dr. Macchi, for your care and compassion.
