Dr. Desire Thomas ‘Doc’ Lutz
Jan. 21, 1926 — Sept. 28, 2020
On Monday, September 28, 2020, our family lost our hero, Desire Thomas “Doc” Lutz, age 94. He was born on January 21, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois, to Joseph and Hazel (nee Bell) Lutz.
Doc grew up as a devout Catholic, with his faith guiding him throughout his entire life. He enlisted in the Air Force at age seventeen, during WWII, and served our country as a B24 nose gunner. Following the war, Doc attended and graduated from both National and Palmer Colleges of Chiropractic. After moving to West Bend and beginning his practice, he found and married the true love of his life, Janice (nee Krueger), in 1957. Doc has been a highly respected chiropractor for over 70 years. His heartwarming personality truly touched every person he met. His faith in God and love for Jesus was instrumental in everything he did. He was known for handing out his favorite Catholic literature and secretly placing “Jesus” stickers throughout the area! Other than not wanting to leave his family behind, his one regret is that he is not here to vote for President Trump. Dad will be deeply missed by many, and he will be prayed for every day.
Doc is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Janice; children Chris (Kelly) Schleif of Hortonville, Jeff (Sherry), Lynn (Craig) Minsky, Jim (Karen), Jeannie (Duane) Wollner, and “daughter” Dianne (John) Hron; grandchildren Nicole (Colin) Sinn of Iowa, Molly (Jake) Duame of Minnesota, Tony (Laura), Jeremy, Riley (Jichell Generales), Natalie, Isabelle Lutz, Jake (Heather) Minsky, Josh Minsky of Arizona, Joci (Jordan Berres) Lutz, Joe (Katelyn) Lutz, Megan (Zach) Goschey of Illinois, Desirae, Mackenzie and Alexis Wollner; great-grandchildren Max and Maggie Lutz, Emmeline and Elwood Minsky, Eliza Duame, and Baby Lutz on the way; sisters Belle Keough of Missouri, Mary Clarke of Michigan, and sister-in-law Geraldine Brandt. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Desire is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Hazel Lutz, in-laws Edgar and Loretta Krueger, daughter-in-law Sherry Lutz, brothers Fr. Gene Lutz and Jimmy Lutz, sister Yvonne Barraza, brothers-in-law Pete Barraza, Joe Keough, Bob Clarke, Harley Brandt, Gerald Krueger, and sister-in-law Elaine Krueger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Frances Cabrini (1025 S. 7th Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Nathan Reesman presiding and Military Honors to follow. Visitation will be Monday, October 5th from 11:00 AM until 1:45PM. Interment will follow at Washington County Memorial Park. A reception will be at The Columbian (KC Hall) following Mass.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
