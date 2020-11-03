Dr. George H. Witte, DDS, 101
On October 25, 2020, after 101 years as but a stranger on this earth, George went to his heavenly home to be reunited with Marion, his wife of 69 years.
George was born and raised on Milwaukee’s north side. He enjoyed playing ball with neighborhood guys and fishing with his dad, brother, Clarence and Uncle Al at Rolling Stone Lake in Langlade County, as well as lakes in southeast Wisconsin. Regular church attendance was a vivid memory, and paid off both in spiritual development and in his personal life. He and Marion lived less than a block apart, and both attended Holy Ghost church, though with a five-year age difference and attending different schools, they didn’t meet until after high school. When asked what attracted her to George, Marion replied, ‘He always went to church.’
George graduated from Holy Ghost Lutheran grade school, North Division High School and Marquette University dental school.
After his World War II service in the China-Burma-India theater, George and his new wife settled in Thiensville, where George established his dental practice. He remained at that Thiensville dental practice until he retired in 1984. When they moved to Thiensville, he and Marion became members of Calvary Lutheran Church in Thiensville, and George joined the Thiensville-Mequon Rotary club. George valued Christian education, serving on Calvary’s school board for a number of years. With respect to Rotary, he was most proud of initiating Rotary’s hosting of the National Honor Society’s annual banquet. Banquets were already being held to honor student athletes, and he believed students who excelled in academics and community service should be like honored. He was proud to be a part of an organization that contributed so much to the community. George and Marion attended and served both organizations, and continued to live in Thiensville, for the rest of their lives. George liked to say he never missed a Sunday church service in 101 years, which is the kind statement you can honestly make when your memory isn’t quite as sharp as it once was, but attending church was very important to him, and over the last several years, Roy Gehrke served mightily to make that happen. George and his family are grateful to Roy.
George had an outgoing personality and insisted on initiating chats with acquaintances and strangers alike. ‘I’m just trying to make their day a little better.’ He was a zealous walker. (‘Use it or lose it.’) Especially in his later years, inclement weather meant Range Line School indoor hikes where youngsters couldn’t pass by without a request for a ‘high five.’ Better weather meant walks in his neighborhood and all the dogs on his regular walking route stood at attention when he arrived with his pocket full of dog biscuits.
George enjoyed Þshing, bowling, golf, card games, especially skat, and a good martini. He organized annual fishing trips to Canada for 50 years, and was a regular in the Cedarburg Lutheran bowling league. Family gatherings were something he looked forward to. In later years, he and Marion enjoyed traveling.
George is survived by his loving sons, Tom (Karen) Witte and Alan (Nancy Filsinger) Witte; as well as three grandchildren, Jenni (Joel) Moore, Garrick (Melissa) Witte, Elizabeth Witte; and his great-grandsons, Keane and August Witte.
In recognition of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public funeral visitation or service. A private service will be held graveside.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in George’s name.
As George aged, it was his desire to remain in his own home, and a team of caregivers made this happen. Over the past year, this care team, led by Jayne, included Claudia, Taylor, Jessica, Maggie, Ashley, Lily, Julie, Raj, Chad and Cherish. George developed a special relationship with each of these caregivers. His family wishes to thank each of these individuals for their compassionate, kind and professional care.
The Schramka-Densow Funeral Home in Thiensville is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com.