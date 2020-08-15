WEST BEND
Dr. John G. Koehler
Aug. 26, 1927 — April 1, 2020
John George Koehler, DDS, age 92 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020, at Kathy Hospice in the town of Polk surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on August 26, 1927, in Waukesha to William and Clara Koehler (Munz). He was united in marriage on August 9, 1952, to Barbara Otto at St. Paul Methodist Church in Manitowoc.
John graduated from Waukesha High School in 1945. He graduated cum laude from Carroll College in 1949 and from Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1953. John started his dental practice in Kewaskum in 1955 after serving in the United States Air Force in Illinois and Okinawa, eventually moving his practice to West Bend and retiring in 1989.
Upon retiring from his dental practice, John became active in the community. He served as a Red Cross driver taking people to doctor appointments, dialysis, and medical services. John was active in Gateway, a Habitat for Humanity Project. He enjoyed being on stage in Musical Masquers Productions such as “Mame,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Music Man,” and could also be found working backstage on sets, or singing in his church choir, which he did for 50 years.
John is survived by his wife of more than 67 years, Barbara; four children, Nancy (Todd) Grunwaldt, Jeff (Julie) Koehler, Judy (Bill) Peoples, and Mark (Nancy) Koehler; five grandchildren, Amy Weisen, Erin (Thomas) Stover, Sarah (the late Justin) Moore, C.J. Koehler, and Nathan Koehler; three great-grandchildren, Miles Moore, Declan Moore, and Madelyn Stover. He is further survived by nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Franklin (Mary) Koehler.
John’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Cedar Bay East and Kathy Hospice for the loving care they provided.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 323 S. Fifth Ave., West Bend, WI 53095, with Pastor Clarissa Martinelli officiating.
John’s family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, on the outdoor porch in front of Church from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service.
Due to the current restrictions and guidelines, please practice social distancing which includes no handshakes or hugs with the family. Masks are strongly encouraged and will be available for those in need.
