Dr. John S. Lawrence, Jr.
Dec. 13, 1931 — Sept. 11, 2020
John has flown through heaven’s gates in his Cessna airplane and is now cruising the streets of gold in his red Mustang convertible. John S. Lawrence, Jr., age 88, passed away on September 11, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He took his final breath while holding the hand of Renee, his devoted wife of 39 years.
John was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to John Lawrence, Sr. and Edna Owens on December 13, 1931. He was raised on a farm in upstate New York and attended Delanson Union Free School, graduating in 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served four years aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt as an electronics technician during the Korean War. Following the Navy, John received his Doctor of Chiropractic from Palmer College in Davenport, Iowa. Practicing chiropractic medicine was his life’s calling. “Doc” served the West Bend community for nearly fifty years, retiring only due to health issues. His legacy continues through Woodridge Chiropractic Clinic and Brouillette Back and Neck Clinic.
In 1953, he married Marlyn Reinke, who predeceased him. Together they had three children, John III, Sally Jo, and Jill.
On October 9, 1981, he married Renee Blumenberg of Port Washington. Together they had four children: Joshua, Natasha, Jacob, and Vanessa.
John had a love for his country, coffee with his buddies at Omicron, crossword puzzles, traveling, gardening, aviation, stories, and jokes.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Renee; cherished children John (Sonja) Lawrence III and Jill (David) Lake, both of West Bend; Joshua (Karyn) Lawrence of Pewaukee; Natasha (Adam) Persha and Jacob (Jessica) Lawrence, both of Mayville; and Vanessa (fiancé Greg Giocondo) Lawrence of Florence, S.C. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Madeleine, of Chiefland, FL; brother Robert (Irene) of Pensacola, FL; sister-in-law Sandra Schulz of Port Washington; brother-in-law Thomas (Sandra) Blumenberg of West Bend; sister-in-law Karen (Calvin) Racine, of Port Washington; and brother-in-law Paul (Teresa) Blumenberg of Conway, AR; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his precious daughter, Sally Jo Lawrence; parents; stepmother, Ann Lawrence; brother Thomas Lawrence; mother- and father-in-law, Russell and Eileen Blumenberg; and brother-in-law, Rick Schulz.
A memorial service for John will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, with the Rev. Clarissa Martinelli presiding. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Military honors will follow the service and final place of rest will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. John’s Lutheran Church, West Bend, or the West Bend American Legion.
Live streaming of the funeral will begin at 6:00 p.m. on the Phillip Funeral Homes Facebook page.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.