KEWASKUM
Duane D. Corey
Dec. 29, 1931 — Aug. 9, 2020
Duane D. Corey, age 88, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at The Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum. He was born on December 29, 1931 in Milwaukee to Ellsworth and Clara (nee Setzer) Corey. On November 15, 1952, Duane married Judy Millward in Milwaukee. He was a proud member of the Air Force from 1951-1955 where he received the National Defense Service Medal, as well as the Good Conduct Medal. Duane was also a longtime employee of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District. He enjoyed spending time in his annual vegetable gardens, which he took great pride in.
Duane is survived by his loving children, Terry (Brenda) of Farmington, Pam (Rudy) Ritger of Augusta, Tom of Neshkoro, Tim of Milwaukee, Ted (Marlene) of Wayne, and Todd (Desiree) of Neshkoro; beloved grandchildren, Tracy (Bob), TJ (Amanda), Jeffrey (Sarah), BJ (Heather), Kyle, Tommie, Nicole (Kurt), Sarah, Ashley (Justin), TJ (Liz), Crystal (Alex), and Cassie (Austin); 30 great-grandchildren; brother Robert (Cheryl) of Waterford; sister-in-law Kathy Corey of West Bend; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; brother Eugene; as well as his parents, Ellsworth and Clara.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens assisted living facility for their care, compassion and support.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Interment will take place at Washington County Memorial Park.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.