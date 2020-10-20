Earl C. Thayer
Earl Clausing Thayer died the night of October 15, holding the hand of Betty, his beloved wife of 70 years.
Earl, with his two brothers, was raised “Up North” in McNaughton, where he developed his love of nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and was a lifelong deer hunter. His service in the Army during World War II, after graduating from Rhinelander High School, enabled him to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This proud UW Badger received his Mechanical Engineering bachelor’s degree in 1949. His first job was at J.I. Case Company in Racine where he was awarded his first of his four U.S. patents.
He married Betty Kozak in 1950. After the birth in 1952 of their son Bruce, they moved to Cedarburg, where Earl took a job at Kiekaefer Mercury Marine. Their second son, Dale, was born in 1954. While continuing to live in Cedarburg, Earl moved on to engineering jobs in Milwaukee with Seaman-Andwall and Rex Chainbelt in the construction machinery industry. Earl was active in the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and especially in the Society of Automotive Engineers, where he held many local positions including president of the Milwaukee Section and several national positions. While at Rex he rose to become chief engineer and ended his career as the company’s expert witness for product liability lawsuits.
Earl and Betty loved to travel, visiting all the states you can drive to, as well as many Canadian provinces. Their travel highlight was two, months-long tours of Alaska in the motor home Earl had modified for the adventure. Earl reconnected with his Northwoods roots after the 1960 purchase of 80 acres near Neshkoro. After planting and spending endless hours tending to over 65,000 pine trees “The Farm” was registered into the American Tree Farm System. As Earl said, he had gone to college to avoid a life working in the woods only to end up spending his weekends working in the woods. Earl passed on to his sons a strong work ethic and his passions for understanding how things work, solving problems, the outdoors, travel, history and especially, through his quiet example, love. He will be greatly missed and leaves nothing but good memories in our hearts.
Earl was predeceased by his parents, Hollis and Norma (Clausing) Thayer; his middle brother, Russell (Arlou) Thayer, and his youngest son, Dale (Dianne) Thayer. He is survived by his wife, Betty; son Bruce (Nancy); and youngest brother Clayton (Joyce) Thayer, as well as nieces and nephews Nancy and Katie Tolford, Ross, Susan and Wesley Thayer, and Lois Fairfield.