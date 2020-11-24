WEST BEND
Earl W. Hodgson
Jan. 18, 1931 - Nov. 19, 2020
Earl W. Hodgson, age 89, of West Bend died peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. He was born January 18, 1931, in Milwaukee to William W. and Hildegard H. (nee Maichle) Hodgson.
When he was 9 years old he moved to his Grandma Maichle’s farm to live with his aunt and uncle, Edwin and Leona Bauer, and cousin Darlene, until he went to high school. He attended The Elm Grove School in the Town of Barton. He graduated from North Division High School in Milwaukee with the class of 1949 before proudly serving in the United States Air Force from 1949 until 1953. While in the service he was stationed in Savannah, GA, Texas, and Illinois as a mechanic. During his time in the service, he married Pauline and had a son, Earl Jr. He worked at Square D in Milwaukee for many years, retiring in the early 1990s. He also worked at Miller Brewing and as a night security guard at a hospital in Milwaukee.
On May 17, 1969, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Dorothy M. Ladik, in Milwaukee. Dorothy preceded him in death on March 19, 2017.
Dorothy and Earl moved to Mountain after Earl’s retirement from Square D. During those years, Earl became very involved with the construction of Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Suring. Earl and Dorothy enjoyed living up north until they came to West Bend in June of 2016. Since then he would often be found at the Senior Center enjoying a meal and spending time with his friends.
Earl was an avid Packers fan, always keeping up with the team and never missing a game. Earl also enjoyed shooting trap, bowling, country dancing, and deer hunting. He loved to spend time working on projects and fixing things around his property and was very good at constructing various things.
Earl is survived by his brother Allen R. Hodgson of West Bend, his close family and loved ones: James Schmidt, Jerry Schmidt, Sharlene Schmidt, Sherry (Eric) Petersen, Ashley Petersen and Kyle Petersen, and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hildegard Hodgson; his wife, Dorothy M. Hodgson; his brother Myron E. Hodgson; his aunt and uncle, Edwin and Leona Bauer; his cousin Darlene Schmidt; and close niece Carol Darville.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend with the Rev. Christopher Raffa officiating. Full military honors will take place following the service. The family will greet guests on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. at the funeral home.
Earl’s family wishes to thank the staff of Froedtert West Bend Hospital and the West Bend Senior Center who provided such loving care.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book and leave condolences.