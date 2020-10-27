KEWASKUM
Edna Mae Steinert
May 6, 1926 – October 24, 2020
Edna Mae Steinert (nee Lechner) age 94 passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum. She was born on May 6, 1926 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Edward and Gladys Lechner (Crass) and raised in Phelps. She attended Phelps Union Free High School. She married Clarence Herman “Stoney” Steinert on June 21, 1947. She was employed at the West Bend Company and worked 19 years at Amity Leather; after retiring she was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing bingo, watching TV game shows and playing games with her friends after lunch at Kettle Moraine Gardens. She was a union member of AFL-CIO Local 915 and Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend.
She will be deeply missed by her children Carl (Nancy) Steinert, Connie (Wayne) Wetzel, Susan (Craig) Mansmith, Calvin (Judy) Steinert, Stanley (Tracey) Steinert, Janet (Butch) Hafemann; 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren; her sister-in-law Margaret Lechner; brother-in-law Edward (Margaret) Steinert. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other very special relatives and many dear friends.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence (Stoney); daughter and son-in-law Carol (Tom) Herman; great-grandson Noah Wilson; her brother, Neal Lechner; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Elmer Steinert, Wilbert (Dorothy) Steinert, Evelyn (Adam) Shecher and Norma (Walter) Meyer.
A private funeral service in honor of Edna will be held on Friday, October 30, at 6 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, with Pastor David Schoob presiding.
Visitation with family and friends will also be held on Friday, October 30 from 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Cremation will take place at Paradise Cremation Services of West Bend followed by an internment of ashes at Fillmore Union cemetery on Saturday, October 31, at 11 a.m.
A special thank-you to everyone at Kettle Moraine Gardens and Preceptor Home Health Hospice.
The Steinert family would like to extend their appreciation in advance for memorials that are offered in lieu of flowers to either the Alzheimer’s research center or to the American Cancer Society.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.