Edward H. ‘Eddie’ Kiepert, 95
Edward H. Kiepert of Mequon, formerly of Cedarburg, peacefully went to his heavenly home on September 13, 2020 at the age of 95. Ed was born in Wisconsin on February 17, 1925, the son of the late Henry and Eleanore “Mimi” (nee Jeske) Kiepert. Ed was a distinguished World War II veteran and was awarded The Bronze Star medal for his bravery. After serving his country he graduated from Marquette University and had a successful career in sales at PPG Industries. He was passionate about golf, travel, good food and was a great storyteller.
Eddie is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Shirley (Nee Zimdars); he was the loving father of Penny (David) Gruettner and Peggy (Carl) Krueger; proud Grandpa of Benjamin (Peggy) Gruettner, Matthew Gruettner, Nicole (Matthew) Bricco, Brittany (Barry) Mullins; great-grandpa to Carter Gruettner, Brody Bricco, Nolan Bricco and Kira Bricco. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, Harriet, and his sister Marion Leopold.
Funeral services for Ed were held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory in Cedarburg. Fr. Stephen Buting from Lumen Christi officiated. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. Memorials to the charity of your choice appreciated.
