WEST BEND
Edward W. Philippi
Feb. 28, 1930 — March 29, 2020
Edward W. Philippi, 90 of West Bend Wisconsin passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020. He was born in West Bend on February 28,1930 to the late Alban and Susan, nee Laufer Philippi. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. Urn burial will follow in Holy Angels Cemetery. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 56 years, Kathy, nee Schmitt, Philippi and their children Debbie (Don) Koloski, Gary (Di) Philippi, Keith (Kim) Philippi and Karen Philippi. He was also greatly loved by 6 grandchildren, Nicole (Ron) Gundrum, Matthew (Jessi) Koloski, Benjamin Koloski, Christine (Dylan) Carter, Jessica Christian, and Grace Christian. He is also survived by 2 great-grandsons, Theo and Noah Gundrum, who were the joy of his life. Ed is also survived by 2 siblings, Laverne (Tom) Winkler and Donald (Pat) Philippi along with many nieces and nephews and friends.
He graduated from Marquette University as a mechanical engineer by going to night school while working full time to support his family. He worked at the West Bend Company for 45 years. He was a faithful member of St. Frances Cabrini and previously Holy Angels Catholic Church for all his life. He attended daily Mass until last year at which point, he watched on TV and attended Sunday Mass when possible.
He served in the Army as an instructor during the Korean War and was a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, daily walks, sheepshead and later in life the card came Hand and Foot which he played with his wife almost daily and with his children and grandchildren whenever possible. We think he carried a deck of cards in his back pocket.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence may be left in an on-line guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.