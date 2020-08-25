WEST BEND
Edythe Zastrow
Oct. 9, 1925 — Aug. 22, 2020
Edythe Zastrow, 94, of West Bend died peacefully on August 22, 2020.
She was born to John and Bertha (Lother) Weiss on October 9, 1925 in West Bend. She graduated West Bend High School on June 10, 1943, and married Charles, her high school sweetheart, on December 5, 1943. Charles preceded her in death on March 11, 2010, and they were married for 66-plus years. She was a charter member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the S/Sgt. Henry F. Gumm American Legion Post #486 of Jackson and belonged to the Women’s Auxiliary of the Fred A. Schaefer VFW Post #1393 of West Bend for 50 years.
She is survived by her three devoted sons and their spouses: Charles R. and Jeanette Zastrow of Milwaukee, Craig and Becky Zastrow of Charlotte, N.C., and Jay and Debbie Zastrow of Casper, WY. In addition, she is survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews Edythe was the youngest of ten children and was preceded in death by her brothers Harold, Walter, Leslie, Edgar and Milton and her sisters Lillian, Esther, Avis and Delores. She is survived by one sister-in-law, June Weiss, and many friends and former neighbors. She loved her family and friends dearly, always looking forward to their visits and also to visiting them.
She and her family would especially like to thank her wonderful neighbors and her caregivers who were so good to her; she loved them all like her own.
Per her wishes there will be a private burial at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
Until we meet again, loved you all!
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.