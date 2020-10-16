WEST BEND
Eileen M. Duenkel
July 19, 1929 — Oct. 14, 2020
Eileen M. Duenkel, nee Collien, of West Bend joined her husband, Albert, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Albert preceded her in death on May 25, 2002.
She was born on July 19, 1929 in Mayville to the late William and Margaret (nee Ries) Collien.
On May 15, 1954, she was united in marriage to Albert C. Duenkel at Holy Angels Catholic Church, and the couple had 3 children. The family moved from West Bend to Port Washington in 1970.
She was a long-time employee of Port Washington Savings and Loan, until her retirement. Later, the couple moved back to West Bend in 1992.
For many years, she volunteered at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She also enjoyed golfing, bowling, and being a part of her card and Homemaker’s clubs. She was also a passionate Brewers and Packers fan. She loved sending cards to her grandchildren, and never missed a holiday.
Survivors include 3 children: Gerald (Maureen) of Grafton, Kathleen (Jack) Kyzer of Holden Beach, N.C. and Diane (Barry) Newton of Peachtree City, GA; 6 grandchildren: Eric (Priscilla), Carissa, Emily (Anthony) Luciano, Chapin (Cody) Thomas, Kaleigh (James) Toay and Hannah Newton; 2 great-grandchildren: Gus and Rusty Luciano, and one more great-grandson (Sebastian Toay) on the way; 1 sister Jeanne Lauson; 1 sister-in-law Phyllis Duenkel of West Bend; special niece Joanne Heisdorf; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 1 sister Arlene Schmidt, 9 brothers-in-law Chet Schmidt, Robert Lauson, Arthur Duenkel, Jr., Edward Duenkel, Ralph Duenkel, Carl Duenkel, Joseph Duenkel, Walter Frings and Theodore Bruesch; 5 sisters-in-law Myrtle Duenkel, Dorothy Duenkel, Audrey Duenkel, Marie Frings and Ruth Bruesch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 20 at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Entombment following at Washington County Memorial Park. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
If desired, memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or to St. Mary’s Endowment Fund.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an on-line guestbook and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.