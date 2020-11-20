Eileen Sukawaty
Eileen Sukawaty (nee Condon) joined Bernard, her husband of 40 years, on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. Eileen was 92.
She is survived by her devoted children: Michael (Randy Kunkel) Sukawaty, Patricia (Patrick) McIntee, David Sukawaty and Steven (Lisa) Sukawaty, and granddaughter Nya Sukawaty. Eileen is also survived by her brother William (Marlene) Condon; nieces Geralyn (Joel) Laufer, Laurie (Doug) Greiten; and nephew Gary (Kathy) Condon; as well as her great-nephew and great-nieces, Julie, Jared, Joelle, Anna, Ashley, who were very close to her heart.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Agnes Condon; Bernard, her loving husband, who passed away in 1988; and her grandchildren Theresa and Christopher McIntee.
Family was Eileen’s whole life. She enjoyed hosting the family holiday parties. Her blue eyes never twinkled brighter than at her St. Patrick’s Day parties. Eileen was very proud of her Irish heritage. Her sense of humor, quick wit, and storytelling ability endeared her to everyone who knew her.
Due to COVID, the family will be having a private service.
“Mom, you will always be loved, remembered and missed.”
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.