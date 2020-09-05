Eldon ‘Bud’ Prentice
Per Bud's wishes, this is the obituary he wrote and requested nothing be added. Anyone who knew him will smile in their heart at this obit and his memory.
“I departed this life on September 2 at age 91, thus bringing to an end the seventh and last Nathaniel Prentice. Had no accomplishments worth mentioning, but did have a talent for winning the friendships of many wonderful people, including those in my neighborhood. A fond farewell to the good folks in Chapter 437 NARFE and all the men of the Appleton MacDowell Male Chorus. Am now in the process (hopefully) of finding out what the afterlife is all about. Have no true blood relatives remaining so am asking that no service of any kind be held. Please honor this request. Au Revoir.”
Eldon was a graduate of West Bend High School class of 1946.
