Eleanor A. (Jones) ‘Ellie’ Smith, 91
Eleanor A. (Jones) “Ellie” Smith, formally of Mequon, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living in West Bend.
She was born May 20, 1929, to Thomas Robert and Jane Persis Jones and raised in Cambria.
Ellie is reunited with her husband, and high school sweetheart, Curtis B. Smith. They were united in marriage on October 8, 1950, at the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria, where her grandfather was one of the founding pastors.
She will be greatly missed by her children, David Smith, Jean Smith and Carol (Mark) Meske. Those most important to her were her grandchildren, Sean (Tandalyne) Smith, Kevin (Ellie) Smith, Lori Meske and Kelsey Meske, and great-grandchildren Emmet and Mia Smith. She is also survived by her niece, nephews and cousins.
Ellie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jane Bebb (Jones), and her husband, William Miller; brother-inlaw, Stuart, and his wife Virginia (Huggett) Smith.
Ellie was a 1947 graduate of Cambria High School. Following graduation, she continued her education at Carroll College, Waukesha and Bryant & Stratton Business College in Milwaukee. She returned to Cambria where she was a secretary at her uncle’s canning company.
Ellie was a remarkably kind and gentle woman who dedicated her life to her faith, family and friends. She was a longtime member of Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Mequon. She loved family gatherings, reading Bible scriptures and playing hymns on the piano. She also enjoyed playing lawn croquet and was nearly impossible to beat.
A private service will be held at the Cambria Cemetery on October 8, 2020, which would have been Curt and Eleanor’s 70th wedding anniversary. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Kristin Frederich and Eleanor’s cousin, the Rev. David Bebb Jones.
Our family wishes to express their gratitude for the loving and compassionate care Ellie received from New Perspective Senior Living Community, Dr. Kevin Goniu and Horizon Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to the Cambria Chapel and Cemetery or the Crossroads Presbyterian Church Foundation. Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or visit muellerfuneralhome.com.