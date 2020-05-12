GERMANTOWN
Eleanor E. Gronemeyer
May 8, 1924 — May 10, 2020
Eleanor E. Gronemeyer entered into eternal life on Sunday, May 10, 2020, just two days after her 96th birthday. Eleanor was born on May 8, 1924, in Germantown to Henry and Emma (Schrieber) Groth. She attended school at David’s Star Lutheran School in Jackson. On August 22, 1953, she married Rollo Gronemeyer at David’s Star Lutheran Church. They bought a house in Germantown, where they lived together for over 43 years.
Eleanor is survived by her brother Palmer (Doris) Groth, sister-in-law LaVerne Groth, many nieces and nephews, a very special neighbor and special friends from Bangor. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Rollo; her parents, Henry and Emma; her brothers Edward and Harvey Groth; sister Celia Wendtland; goddaughter Elaine Sadowski, brothers-in-law Clarence Knuth, Arthur Wendtland and Franklin Gronemeyer; sisters-in-law Doris Knuth, Arleen Gronemeyer and Margaret Groth; and great-nephew Peter Sadowski.
Eleanor was co-owner of Groth’s Country Gardens, her family business, for many years. She loved to be outside and put countless hours of work into her flower beds and gardens. Many couples used her yard as a background for their wedding photos. Eleanor loved to bake and made many fabulous desserts that her family devoured at gatherings.
Eleanor’s family would like to thank the staff at Lasata Crossings for the care they provided the last two years.
A graveside service will be held at David’s Star Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials to David’s Star Lutheran Church are appreciated. Online Condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.