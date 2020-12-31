Eleanor “Kups” Paschke, 99
Eleanor A. Paschke (nee Spaar) of Cedarburg passed away into eternal life peacefully at home on December 24, 2020, 46 years to the day from the death of her beloved mother. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob, of 64 years.
She was born October 30, 1921, in Chicago and a longtime resident of Cedarburg since 1964. Eleanor was one of the first employees at Lasata in 1966 where she made lifelong friends.
The greatest joy was her family; keeping in touch with daily conversations with her children, her eight grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was the loving mom of Barb (Carey) Wolf, Jim (Diana Chap) and Karen (Chris) Karnish; loving sister of Jean Weitendorf, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Jeanine Paschke.
Private services were held at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory in Grafton. Memorials to Pilgrim United Church of Christ, Grafton and St. Jude Research Hospital.
For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Love you forever, Mom.