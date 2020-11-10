RIPON
Elfrieda Gee
June 9, 1941 - Nov. 6, 2020
Elfrieda Gee, age 79, of Ripon passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Barrett House in Ripon.
Elfrieda was born June 9, 1941, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Max and Martha Peitsch. She loved her work as an LPN and worked for many years for the Washington County Mental Health Center in West Bend. Elfrieda enjoyed boating and snowmobiling in her younger years. She loved animals, especially her four-legged best friend, Kuddles.
Survivors include her children, Alan (Lisa) Gee and Sabrina Gee, both of Ripon; stepchildren, Michael (Candice) Ellingboe of Ripon, Tony (Hailey) Ellingboe of Milwaukee, Alex Ellingboe of Ripon, Stephanie Storrm of Ripon and Brian Storrm of Oshkosh. Elfrieda was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Martha Peitsch.
A private family memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home with Reverend Clay R. Salmela officiating. A memorial is being established in her name.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.