GOSHEN, IND.
Elizabeth J. Runkel
July 10, 1926 — May 18, 2020
Elizabeth J. Runkel, 93, formerly of St. Joseph, Mich., died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born July 10, 1926 in Hartford to John and Millie (Brown) Sterman.
On July 31, 1954, she married the Rev. Curtis W. Runkel in Hartford. They were blessed with 47 years of marriage prior to his death on Jan. 10, 2002.
Survivors include two daughters, Rachel (Thomas) Arentsen, Hales Corners, and Ruth (Stephen) Carlson, Bristol; five grandchildren, Kristina (Richard) Bridenstein, Karolyn (Grant) Osborn, Jordan Arentsen, Breann (fiancée, Marshall Chew) Arentsen, and Matthew Arentsen; and four beloved great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Hazel Bast, and a brother, Lester Sterman.
Elizabeth was a beautician and owned her own salon in Hartford until she and Curtis were married. They were devoted to their ministry with the United Church of Christ, serving at First Congregational Church of Hartford, Somers Community UCC in Wisconsin, Zion Evangelical UCC, St. Joseph, Mich., and St. John’s UCC, Three Oaks, Mich.
Elizabeth moved to Greencroft and stayed active, volunteering in the beauty shop and attending church at Plymouth UCC, Goshen, Ind.
A private burial and memorial service will be held at a later date in Hartford.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Autism Speaks www.act.autismspeaks.org.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is assisting the family with arrangements.