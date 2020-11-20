Elizabeth Kay
Beautiful Elizabeth Kay, age 29, has died. She was born to Karen Noennig and James White on November 21, 1990.
Elizabeth’s life was filled with adventure, such as traveling on trains to numerous states meeting everyone she could. Her gorgeous drawings inspired beauty, emotions, and brought her heart to the world. Liz’s poetry was her art in words, with such elegance, which brought you into the hard questions that everyone wants answers to. If you ever heard her singing it was so peaceful and lifted your soul with each pitch. She made a statement with her fashion and her presence walking into a room. That amazing smile was warm and inviting. She gave the best hugs. Caring about others was a gift, for if she only had it for a moment she would still give the shirt off her back. Elizabeth loved with all she had. She knew when someone was sad and found a way to brighten their day. Her loyalty was sincere, genuine, and she kept your secrets ‘til death. She wanted girls to know you can stand up and be who you want to be; that all women can be!
Liz loved her job at West Allis Tattoo and Gallery; she felt so much love and understanding. She was admired and appreciated. Elizabeth expressed her gift of art and it will travel on in death.
As a child, Elizabeth loved sleeping next to her daddy’s shirt. She loved Jim’s arms around her and always fell asleep peacefully. The first day her mommy held her was the first gift of true love, doing everything together from strawberry milk road trips to jumping in each and every puddle. Elizabeth’s stepfather, Chris, became someone she could count on with many moments of laughter, from jumping off a pontoon boat to a lineup of deer.
Elizabeth will lovingly be missed by grandparents Al Kay, who enjoyed her stories, and Dana Kay, her guardian angel; sisters Samantha and Miranda will cherish her memories of baking monster cookies and playing with stuffers; Liz and stepsister Shalimar were reconnecting and it brought great joy to Elizabeth’s heart; stepbrother Sunny was a name she admired for she loved the warm sun each and every day; uncles John Kay Ñ had her first steps to his loving arms - and Daniel Kay, who had her smile as the flower girl at his wedding; auntie, Diana Villwock gave her the nickname “Boo” and many nights of warm hugs and laughter; cousins Crystal and Christina shared the love of drawing and late nights of giggling; Catherine “Katie” Villwock treated her as her own with love and respect; Thomas Villwock was a man she was proud to call grandpa; best friends, Sean Knollenberg and Donald Pulda Ñ always exploring, always laughing, and most of all always together helping become who they are; Elizabeth’s fiance, Nathan Lamb was her greatest love and partner on many days of train rides and basking in the sunset. They had true love for no one could break that bond. She was a free spirit in life. Cherish her memories and live life to the fullest.
A private family memorial service was held to honor Elizabeth’s life.
